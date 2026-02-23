Polling underway for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand amidst tight security

Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) Voting is underway for 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand amidst tight security on Monday, with over 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 6,000-plus candidates in the fray, an election official said.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, he said.

Over 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

"The elections are underway for the posts of mayors and chairpersons in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors.

Prasad said adequate security arrangements have been made in all the booths.

A total of 4,307 polling booths have been set up for the elections. Of these, 896 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive. PTI SAN MNB