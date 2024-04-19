Polling underway for lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat

Kohima, Apr 19 (PTI) Polling is underway for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on Friday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Over 13.25 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of three candidates in the fray.

Of the total 2,342 polling booths, 588 polling stations have been marked as critical and vulnerable, officials said.

Besides 48 companies of CAPF, 50 companies of the state police, Indian Reserve Battalions, Special Task Force and 600 Home Guards personnel and Village guards were deployed to ensure a free and fair polling, a senior police officer said.

Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Chumben Murry and Independent Hayithung Tungoe Lotha are contesting the elections.

The ENPO, which has asked people not to vote in the polls to press for its demand for a separate state, imposed an indefinite total shutdown in the eastern part of the state since 6 pm on Thursday. PTI NBS NN