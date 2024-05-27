Polling underway for MLC by-election in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Polling for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency was underway on Monday with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise.

Polling began at 8 am and will end at 4 pm, according to officials.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

The Congress party has nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS’ contestant.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

Over 4.63 lakh graduates from the constituency are expected to exercise their franchise. PTI GDK KH