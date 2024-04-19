Polling underway for one LS seat, part of another in Manipur

Imphal: Polling is underway on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections to Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. Voting began at 7 am in 2,107 polling stations, he said.

Over 15.44 lakh voters, including 8, 02, 577 women and 246 transgender electors, will exercise their franchise in the first phase of elections.

Inner Manipur comprises 32 assembly segments while Outer Manipur has 15 segments.

As many as 18,091 internally displaced people will exercise their franchise across 85 special polling stations, the official said.

Altogether 8,000 polling personnel have been deployed.

In view of the elections, security has been tightened in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state, he added.