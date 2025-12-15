Polling underway for panchayat, civic bodies in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Polling is underway on Monday for panchayati raj institutions and civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The polling began at 7 am with a moderate turnout witnessed in the initial hours due to cold weather, they said.

The participation of voters will pick up as the day progresses, they said.

The State Election Commission has deployed over 40,000 security personnel and around 15,000 polling staff to ensure peaceful polls.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu exercised his franchise at the 11-Gyangkhar polling booth in Tawang district.

“I exercised my democratic right by casting my vote at the 11-Gyangkhar polling booth in the panchayat elections. I appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to come out in large numbers and vote responsibly in the panchayat elections and for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council,” Khandu said in a post on X.

He also said, “Your vote is crucial for strengthening grassroots democracy, promoting community development, and securing a better future for our children." The ruling BJP has already won 58 zilla parishad constituencies unopposed, while the National People’s Party (NPP) secured one seat. Four BJP candidates were also elected unopposed to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

In addition, as many as 5,037 BJP candidates for gram panchayat seats have been declared elected without contest.

Altogether, 440 candidates are contesting for 186 zilla parishad seats, while 39 are in the fray for 16 IMC wards and 21 for eight wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

In total, 8,31,648 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 7,59,210 for panchayat bodies and 72,438 for municipal elections.

The SEC said there are 2,171 polling stations for panchayat elections, 67 for the IMC and 12 for the PMC.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used for municipal polls, and ballot boxes for panchayat elections.

Counting of votes will be held on December 20.