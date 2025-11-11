Polling underway in Anta Assembly bypoll; 5.26% turnout till 9 am

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Voting for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, with a voter turnout of 5.26 per cent recorded till 9 am, officials said.

Polling, which began at 7 am, is taking place across 268 polling stations and will continue till 6 pm. "The voting is underway peacefully. All necessary arrangements have been ensured at polling centres," an election official said.

A total of 2,28,264 voters -- including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women -- are eligible to cast their votes in the bypoll. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case. Fifteen candidates are in the fray, with the contest primarily seen between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress candidate and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The bypoll, viewed as a prestige contest for both Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, is also the first electoral test for the BJP government since taking office last year.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP currently holds 118 seats, the Congress 66, the Bharat Adivasi Party 4, BSP 2, RLD 1, while one seat (Anta) remains vacant. PTI AG SDA SKY SKY