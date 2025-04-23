Polling underway in MLC poll in Hyderabad; AIMIM and BJP in fray

Hyderabad: Polling for the election to the Telangana Legislative Council's Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency was underway on Wednesday with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and BJP are in the fray.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made elaborate arrangements for polling, being held at its headquarters, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Official sources said 112 voters (the Corporators of GHMC and its ex-officio members like MPs and MLAs) are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

The contest is between BJP’s N Goutham Rao and AIMIM nominee Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi as the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS have not fielded candidates.

Out of 112, AIMIM and BJP have 49 and 29 voters respectively in the election.

The political temperature heated up in the run-up to polling with the BJP accusing the Congress and BRS of helping the "communal" AIMIM to win the election by staying away from the contest.

Banners were installed at some places in Hyderabad during the last few days in the name of "Hindus," appealing to Corporators of the GHMC to exercise their franchise and vote against the AIMIM, which is allegedly insulting Hindus.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had said that his party has decided to stay away from the election as it does not have the requisite strength to win. He had said that BRS decided to abstain as it can neither vote for BJP nor to AIMIM.

Taking exception to the BJP's attack against the Congress, the ruling party's MLC Venkat Balmoor had said the BJP chose to contest despite not having the strength to win the election.

The BJP is trying to gain political mileage by triggering religious animosities, Balmoor had alleged.

The votes will be counted on April 25.