Polls: Cong MLA Khoskar among 18 candidates file nominations in Nashik district on Day 4

Nashik, Oct 25 (PTI) As many as 18 candidates, including sitting Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar, on Friday filed their nomination papers in Nashik district on day four of the process for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
So far, 48 candidates have submitted their nominations after the process for the same began on October 22, and will continue till October 29.
Prominent among the candidates who filed their nominations on Friday were sitting Congress MLA Khoskar (Igatpuri seat) and Jitendra Bhave of the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party (Nashik East).
Nashik district in North Maharashtra has 15 assembly seats.
Scrutiny of the nominations will be conducted on October 30 and candidates can opt out of the race till 3 pm on November 4.
Polling for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will take place three days later. PTI COR RSY