Polls for Delhi school management panels to be held on Aug 19: DoE

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Elections for reconstituting school management committees (SMCs) in Delhi government and government-aided schools have been postponed due to administrative reasons and will now be held on August 19.

Earlier, the SMC elections were scheduled for July 7.

According to a revised schedule issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), parents and guardians who could not submit their nomination forms earlier can now do so by August 11.

The scrutiny of nomination forms and preparation of the final list of candidates will be completed by August 13, followed by the preparation of the voting sheet a day later.

The election will be conducted on August 19 in two shifts -- from 8 am to 11 am for the morning or general shift and from 1 pm to 4 pm for the evening shift. Results will be declared on August 20, the circular said.

It mentioned that the online application link for social workers interested in joining the SMCs has also been reopened. It is active on the directorate's website from August 2 to August 11.

Based on the recommendations of the permanent core group, deputy directors of education will appoint social workers for schools under their jurisdiction by August 14, it read.

The list will be provided to school heads by August 18. Schools have been asked to upload the details of the newly formed SMCs on the department's portal within a week of the result announcement, it added.