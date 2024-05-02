Polls for six MLC posts in Karnataka to take place on June 3

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) The election to six members of legislative council seats in Karnataka, which will fall vacant following the retirement of the sitting members, will take place on June 3 and the counting of votes will happen on June 6, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

These elections pertain to three graduates and three teachers constituencies.

According to a statement issued by the ECI, Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil who was elected from Karnataka North-East Graduates, Ayanuru Manjunatha of Karnataka South-West Graduates, A Devegowda of Bengaluru Graduates, Dr Y A Narayanaswamy of Karnataka South-East Teachers, S L Bhoje Gowda of Karnataka South-West Teachers and Marithibbe Gowda of Karnataka South Teachers are retiring on June 21.

The notification will be issued on May 9, the last day for making nominations is May 16 and the withdrawal of candidature is on May 20.

The poll will take place on June 3 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will happen on June 6.

The date before which the election should be completed is June 12. PTI GMS GMS KH