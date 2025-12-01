Polls in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, 154 ward seats on Dec 20 over legal issues

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Monday announced a revised schedule for polls in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with 154 ward seats, where court decisions on appeals against orders of returning officers were delivered on or after November 23.

Polling for these posts will now be held on December 20, while elections in all other places will be conducted as originally scheduled on December 2, the SEC said.

The SEC had declared the election programme for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on November 4.

However, appeals filed in district courts against decisions of returning officers led to delays in some local bodies, necessitating a revised calendar, officials said.

Since the law mandates that elections for president and members be held together, entire municipal council areas where appeals related to president posts were decided late will now follow the revised schedule, the SEC explained.

In cases where appeals pertained only to member seats, only those specific wards will adopt the modified timetable, the poll body added.

"Under the revised schedule, withdrawal of nominations will be allowed till 3 pm on December 10, followed by allocation of symbols and publication of the final list of candidates on December 11. Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on December 20, and counting will take place on December 21 from 10 am," it said.

The 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats going to polls under the revised programme are Ambernath (Thane), Kopargaon, Deolali Pravara, Pathardi, Newasa (Ahilyanagar), Baramati, Fursungi-Uruli Devachi (Pune), Angar, Mangalvedha (Solapur), Mahabaleshwar, Phaltan (Satara), and Phulambri (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

The list also includes Mukhed, Dharmabad (Nanded), Nilanga, Renapur (Latur), Basmat (Hingoli), Anjangaon Surji (Amravati), Balapur (Akola), Yavatmal, Washim, Deulgaon Raja (Buldhana), Deoli (Wardha) and Ghuggus (Chandrapur).

A total of 154 ward seats across 76 municipal councils will also go to polls on December 20.

These include seats in Aachalpur, Daryapur, Dharni, Jamkhed, Rahuri, Shirdi, Shevgaon, Sangamner, Gadhinglaj, Armoor, Gondia, Tirora, Ballarpur, Mool, Warora, Gangapur, Paithan, Vaijapur, Amalner, Pachora, Bhusawal, Jalgaon Jamod, Shegaon, Kamthi, Narkhed and Ozar.

The areas on the list include Chandvad, Sinnar, Purna, Talegaon, Lonavala, Saswad, Ambajogai, Parli, Khamgaon, Bhandara, Digras, Pandharkawda, Ratnagiri, Udgir, Hinganghat, Risod, Shirala, Karad, Pandharpur, Barshi, Mohol, Sangola, among others.

All other election-related activities in the remaining municipal bodies will continue as per the previously declared schedule, the State Election Commission said. PTI MR BNM