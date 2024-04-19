Polls not just to elect legislators but to continue YSRCP’s welfare schemes: Jagan Reddy

Tuni (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 19 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the forthcoming elections on May 13 are an exercise not just to elect MLAs and MPs, but to ensure that the welfare schemes of YSRCP government would continue for the next five years.

Advertisment

The YSRCP chief made these remarks at Tuni in Kakinada district during a public meeting as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.

“Are you all ready to defeat this anti-poor coalition? This election is not just to elect MLAs and MPs but for the welfare schemes to continue for the next five years,” Reddy said, referring to the opposition NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena.

He asserted that a class war is going on between poor people supported by the YSRCP government and N Chandrababu Naidu-led capitalists, along with his alliance partners.

Advertisment

The CM called on the people to support his regime as it empowered women by giving them 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts.

According to Reddy, Naidu wants to “loot” the state. He alleged that actor-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is securing votes for the TDP, and that the ultimate authority in the coalition with the BJP and Janasena lies with Naidu.

On the 18th day of his 21-day bus tour, Reddy canvassed for votes in Rangampeta, Samarlakota, Kathipudi, Velampeta Junction and Tuni. He is scheduled halt for the night at Godicherla.

The election campaign tour began from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district and will end in Icchapuram of Srikakulam district. PTI STH ANE