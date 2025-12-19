Polls to 50 Zilla Parishad seats in Goa to be held on Sat; 226 candidates in fray

Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Polls for 50 Zilla Parishad seats across Goa will be held on Saturday.
More than eight lakh voters can exercise their franchise at 1,284 booths from 8am, an official said.
There are 226 candidates, comprising 111 from North Goa and 115 from South Goa district, for the 50 seats, he said.
"The BJP is contesting on 40 seats while its ally has fielded candidates on three seats. Congress has fielded candidates in 36 constituencies, while GFP is contesting on nine. AAP has fielded their candidates in 42 constituencies. There are 62 Independent candidates as well," he said.
The Congress and GFP have formed an alliance for the polls, the campaigning for which ended on December 18. Star campaigners included Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena, among others. PTI RPS BNM