Polls to three seats in Telangana legislative council on Feb 27

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Polling for a Graduates' constituency and two Teachers' constituencies in the Telangana Legislative Council would be held on February 27.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the election in view of the retirement of the sitting members on March 29.

The notification for the poll would be issued February 3 and the last date to file nominations is February 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidates is February 13.

Polling would be held from 8 AM to 4 PM on February 27. Counting of votes would be taken up on March 3.