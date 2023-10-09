Polls will be 'one-sided' in favour of BRS, CM KCR will score a 'hat-trick', says son Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Hoping that elections in Telangana are "one-sided" in favour of the ruling BRS, the party's Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said K Chandrasekhar Rao will become the Chief Minister once again.

In a message posted on "X", Rama Rao, also known as KTR said, people have blessed twice and are ready to give a victory third time.

"It would be a third time win for KCR in the results that would be announced on December 3. It will be a new chapter in South India with an able leader being crowned," KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in the message.

Assembly polls in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Except Gandhian theory, there is no place for "Godse" philosophy in Telangana, he said, hitting out indirectly at the BJP.

He further said old records will be rewritten this time by winning over 100 seats.

The Congress Party gave up the fight while the BJP left the battle even before it started, he mocked. PTI GDK SS