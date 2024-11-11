Pollution board receives over 800 complaints from Delhi-NCR region in last 10 months

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has received over 800 pollution-related complaints from the Delhi-NCR region in the last 10 months, according to an RTI response.

In response to an RTI filed by environmentalist Amit Gupta, the CPCB said it has received 665 complaints from Delhi, 143 from Noida and 28 from Gurugram and Faridabad as of October 29.

All complaints were logged through Twitter, the Sameer app or via email to the board.

Despite receiving hundreds of pollution-related complaints, the CPCB's response shows no record of any action taken against officers across Delhi-NCR for failing to address these complaints, as mandated by a Supreme Court order dated November 26, 2018, Gupta told PTI.

The apex court's order had directed authorities to hold officers accountable if they failed to address pollution complaints, Gupta said.

However, in its RTI response dated December 2, 2022, the CPCB stated that it had issued legal notices to local bodies such as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Gupta added.

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) raised concerns over the slow pace of complaint resolution and the growing backlog of air pollution-related cases in the national capital.

The Centre' panel tasked with improving air quality in Delhi-NCR emphasised the need for a more proactive approach to addressing complaints, stating that delays in resolving issues hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures.

On Monday morning, the air quality in the national capital was classified as “very poor,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am. PTI NSM NSM ARD SKY SKY