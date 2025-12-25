Pollution control board to start drive in Patna against use of loudspeakers after 10 pm

Patna, December 25 (PTI) The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) will launch a special drive on Thursday night against the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm in Patna, a senior official said.

BSPCB Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla said the decision was taken after a large number of complaints were received against the use of loudspeakers and high-decibel sound boxes at night.

"After receiving a lot of complaints, the BSPCB has decided to initially launch a 20-day drive to strictly enforce the ban on loudspeakers and DJ boxes after 10 pm. Three teams have been formed, and they will start conducting raids from tonight," he said.

"Use of loudspeakers after 10 pm is already banned, but it is not being strictly followed. Initially, the team will impose a hefty fine on the violators," he added.

Shukla said not only the ban, but prescribed noise limits under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules are being violated.

"The rule is simple, follow permissible sound levels and timings," he said.

Shukla said noise pollution has an adverse impact on health, and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers has become a matter of concern, especially in Patna.

"Noise pollution causes irritability, hearing loss, high blood pressure and heart problems. The BSPCB monitors noise pollution levels at more than 950 locations in Patna," he said.

He said that later, other agencies will also be engaged in the drive.

Recently, the BSPCB had appealed to all motorists to observe 'No Honking Day' on Sundays in the state capital. PTI PKD SOM