Pollution control, fee regulation... Sisodia counts promises unmet as BJP govt completes 1 year

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that as the BJP government in Delhi completes one year in office, several promises remain unfulfilled and various sections of the population are facing hardships.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi government or the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on the government's first anniversary, the former Delhi deputy chief minister said, "We are not saying that everything should have changed within one year. But in this one year, several promises made to the people of Delhi have remained unfulfilled." For instance, he said, a pre-poll promise to provide monthly financial assistance to women had not been implemented.

"Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed that from March 8, 2025, Rs 2,500 would be deposited every month into the accounts of women in Delhi. One year has passed but not a single step has been taken to fulfil this guarantee," he said.

On the pollution front, Sisodia said, Delhi witnessed one of its worst AQI levels during the year.

He alleged that when public anger grew, attempts were made to manipulate AQI data by shutting down monitoring centres, or shifting them to greener areas and placing water sprinklers near them.

Claiming that some private schools increased fees by 30 per cent or more, he said, "Parents protested alleging harassment and complaining that students were restricted from exams due to unpaid fees. Despite claims of new regulations, no substantial relief was provided." Referring to government schools, the former deputy chief minister alleged that several initiatives introduced during the previous AAP government have been discontinued.

"Schools of Specialised Excellence were shut down. Programmes such as the Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Curriculum and IIT-NEET coaching support have reportedly been stopped. Budget allocations have been reduced, affecting infrastructure and innovation," he said.

On employment, Sisodia alleged that over 1,000 contractual and temporary workers had lost their jobs. "Promises to regularise bus marshals within 60 days were not fulfilled; instead, many were dismissed," he said.

Sisodia claimed that free medicines and diagnostic tests in government hospitals have been discontinued and the construction of new hospitals initiated earlier were halted.

Citing civic issues, Sisodia referred to garbage accumulation, overflowing sewers, contaminated water supply and pothole-ridden roads.

He also alleged that ration cards of around 8 lakh beneficiaries have been cancelled and pensions for widows and elderly citizens were discontinued or delayed.

"In summary, this year has been marked by unfulfilled promises, rising unemployment and strained public services. Slogans and name changes cannot substitute for concrete results," Sisodia said.