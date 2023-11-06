Pollution crisis: Delhi Police advises field personnel to wear mask

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has advised its personnel on field duty to wear a mask amid a severe air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

The personnel who are on the field managing traffic or the city's law and order have been "suggested" to wear a mask, a senior officer told PTI on Monday.

According to an advisory from the Police Headquarters to joint commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police and other unit heads, the personnel deployed on "outstreet" have been suggested to wear a mask in "this polluted environment for health reasons", an official said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police unit has distributed around 2,000 N-95 masks to its personnel in the last couple of days, an officer said, adding more masks will be provided in the coming days.