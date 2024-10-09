Pollution in Hyderabad's Sakhi Lake: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the environment ministry and others in a matter regarding the pollution, primarily due to the discharge of pharmaceutical waste, in Hyderabad's Sakhi Lake.

The green panel was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the lake being contaminated by untreated pharmaceutical waste.

In an order passed on October 3, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the report raised a "substantial issue" about compliance with environmental norms.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel impleaded as parties or respondents the Chennai regional office of the environment ministry, the district magistrate of Hyderabad, and the member secretaries of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the southern zonal bench of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on November 25)," said the tribunal. PTI MNR RHL