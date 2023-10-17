Pollution in river stretches: NGT issues notices to MoJS, chief secretaries of all states

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the chief secretaries of all states and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) in a matter regarding non-compliance with the tribunal's order regarding the pollution of various river stretches across the country.

Advertisment

In February 2021, the tribunal directed the MoJS to devise an appropriate mechanism for an effective monitoring of the steps for control of pollution and rejuvenation of all polluted river stretches in the country.

Other directions to the states included addressing the gaps in the treatment of sewage and effluents by setting up adequate effluent treatment plants (ETPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPS).

In a recent order, a bench of Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "Since a larger issue in respect of the implementation of the orders by the different authorities on a pan-India basis is involved, therefore, we entertain this application as an execution application for the execution of the order which has been finally passed (on February 22, 2021)." It said the material shown by the petitioner indicated that the tribunal's order was not implemented by all states.

"Hence, we issue a notice to the chief secretaries of all the states and the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) with the direction to submit the report in respect of compliance of above order of the tribunal," the NGT said.

The matter has been listed on December 13 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC