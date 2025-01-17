Pollution levels along Mumbai Marathon route beyond safe limits, claims environmental group

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Two days before thousands of runners participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a survey conducted by an environmental group has found pollution levels along the route very high and breaching safety limits.

In a `citizens' science initiative', volunteers of the city-based Awaaz Foundation checked pollution levels at eight spots on Friday morning. None of the locations had particulate matter level within limits considered as `safe' by the authorities, the Foundation claimed.

The routes of both the full (42.19 km) and half (21.09 km) marathons cover the stretch between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Bandra in the western suburbs.

Air pollution in the megapolis where massive infrastructure projects are underway has been a cause for concern, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in December ordered that construction activities be stopped in some areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) had crossed 200.

In a letter to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and BMC, Awaaz Foundation's convenor Sumaira Abdulali said on Friday morning the highest pollution level of 154 micrograms per cubic meter was found at Mahim Reti Bunder, not far from the starting point of the half marathon in which 15,000 runners will be participating.

The lowest level of 95 micrograms per cubic meter was found at Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road in central Mumbai, the letter said, adding that as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, the safe limit for PM 2.5 is 60 micrograms for 24 hours.

PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5) denotes tiny particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. PM 2.5 level is a key indicator of air quality.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the safe limit for PM2.5 concentration is much lower, 15 micrograms per cubic meter.

The tests were conducted using an Atmos sensor-based air quality meter. Two separate readings of five minutes each were recorded at eight sites between 5 am and 8.27 am, the letter said. On Sunday, the full marathon will start at 5 am.

"Given the concerning air pollution levels in Mumbai for last few weeks and the fact that poor air quality poses a serious health risk, especially for endurance athletes and those involved in such sporting or leisure activities, we request that the BMC, MPCB and other regulatory authorities conduct official tests to ascertain the PM 2.5 air quality along the length of the Marathon route," Abdulali said in the letter.

Authorities should also issue health advisories to more than 60,000 participants of the marathon, the letter said, adding that they should put out regular bulletins for the citizens as well.

"We would also request the organisers -- Procam International and Tatas -- to take responsibility to include health risk (caution) for runners and other participants running in poor air quality," it said.

As per the organizers, medical teams including a team of 160 cardiac and sports rehab physiotherapists will be stationed along the last 10 km to attend to medical emergencies.

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, medical director of the race, had on Wednesday said that in his opinion, running should not happen if there was smog, and hoped that AQI would be better on the marathon day. PTI AA KRK