Pollution levels rise amid Lakshmi Puja-Diwali in Thane; AQI worsens from 141 to 157

NewsDrum Desk
Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Pollution levels spiked during Lakshmi Puja and Diwali festivities in areas under Thane Municipal Corporation despite rainfall during the period, an official said on Thursday.

Citing a TMC report, the official said there was an 11.1 per cent increase in air pollution levels on Lakshmi Puja day compared to pre-Diwali levels, while particulate matter (PM) levels increased to 139 ug/m3.

"The air quality index (AQI) was 141 before Diwali and increased to 157 during the festival period. There was also a 3.2 per cent increase in noise levels during Diwali," he added.

"We urge citizens to take conscious efforts to reduce their environmental footprint during festivals. Green fireworks are a step in the right direction," Thane Municipal Corporation chief environmental officer Manisha Pradhan said. PTI COR BNM