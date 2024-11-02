Pollution levels rise on Diwali day in Hyderabad, but less compared to last year

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The pollution levels here on Diwali day rose notably compared to normal parameters though the upsurge was less compared to last year, according to official data on Saturday.

Advertisment

The 24-hour average for particulate matter (PM2.5) was 84 on October 31 when Diwali was celebrated against the normal level of 44. It was 119 on Diwali day last year against a normal of 35.

Particulate matter (PM), also known as particle pollution, is a complex mixture of small solid particles and liquid droplets in the air.

The PM 10 in ug/m3, was 184, while the normal was 111. It was 188 on last year's Diwali day against the normal level of 85.

Advertisment

The concentrations have decreased with respect to PM 2.5 and PM 10 when compared to Diwali day last year, the state Pollution Control Board said.

With regard to gases, the board said sulphur dioxide (SO2) in ug/m3 (standard 24 hours average- 80 ug/m3) was 14 on Diwali, while the normal was 12. Last year, it was 12 on Diwali day, while the normal was 6.2.

Oxides of Nitrogen in ug/m3 (standard 24 hours average- 80 ug/m3) was 40 on Diwali against the normal level of 32.6.

Advertisment

For noise levels, the board said noise data of October 24 is taken as pre-Diwali data and that of October 31 as Diwali data.

In residential areas, the recording was 68.89 (Day) and 65.68 (Night) in dB Leq (equivalent continuous sound level) on Diwali day, while normal level was 65.56 (Day) and 60.61 (night). PTI SJR GDK SJR KH