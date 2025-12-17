Dehradun: As Delhi virtually disappears behind its annual smog and toxic air chokes its residents, many heading for a sojourn in Dehradun seeking clean air may have to think twice.

In the past two days, the Air Quality Index in Dehradun, nested in the mountain ranges of the Himalaya, slipped into the ‘poor’ category -- indicating that pollution is not limited to the plains.

According to experts, the main reasons for the increasing pollution in Dehradun include the growing volume of vehicular traffic and the burning of waste. In addition, forest fires are also considered a major contributor to air pollution.

Having a population of nearly 17 lakh, Dehradun serves as Uttarakhand’s winter capital. The city spread across 3,088 sq km is a favoured tourist destination as it attracts tourists, pilgrims and enthusiasts from various walks of life to its serene environs.

Professor Vijay Shridhar, head of the pollution monitoring center at Doon University, the city's real-time AQI on Wednesday was 267, while the average AQI reached 291.

He stated that this situation falls between 'polluted' and 'severely polluted'.

The AQI shows some improvement during the day due to air movement, but at night it crosses 300, Shridhar said, adding that while the situation in Dehradun is not yet like Delhi, it cannot be considered satisfactory either.

Normally, the Mussoorie hills are clearly visible from Dehradun, but these days a layer of smog is visible over the hills surrounding the city. Due to the effects of pollution, some young people are being seen wearing masks outdoors.

With AQI shooting through the roof in Delhi-NCR, popular tourist destinations across Uttarakhand, including Nainital, Bhimtal, and the Corbett Tiger Reserve, are witnessing a steady rise in visitors.

Tourists from Delhi say that inside the Jim Corbett National Park, the air feels almost pristine, with air quality levels so low they seem unimaginable. But, in Dehradun the situation was different with the city’s AQI, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s data at 4 pm, reached 294 in the ‘poor’ category.

Surekha, a Delhi resident visiting Corbett park, said, “Speaking of Delhi, the pollution there is so bad that people are experiencing breathing problems. Due to air pollution, many people are suffering from asthma and other respiratory tract conditions.

“We decided to take a trip to get away from it all and enjoy a change of atmosphere. We thought it would be good to travel somewhere else for a while. Compared to Delhi, the temperature and atmosphere here are very different. The air here isn't nearly as polluted as it is in Delhi.”

The entire country knows Delhi's AQI levels and the conditions there during the winter. We come to Corbett Park, and we come here every month, precisely so that we can escape Delhi's pollution for a while. Inside Corbett, in the forest, the AQI level is 18-19, another visitor said.

“Regarding the AQI levels, I would only say that all the governments that come and go only make promises. Besides that, I don't think anyone is capable of doing anything; no one is able to do anything,” he added.

Another Delhi resident Akash said, “I arrived here on Friday evening. There's a huge difference between the temperature and pollution levels in Delhi and here. Here, we can see the sky clearly, and I could even see the stars. In Delhi, you can't see all this… everything looks blurry.”

According to hoteliers, families are not just choosing short vacations but are also booking long stays of one to three months in small properties across Nainital and the Corbett region.

“Its a good sign for tourism that people are coming to stay for extended periods, especially elderly parents, because their families or children want to keep them away from pollution,” a hotelier said.

“It's a very good sign, and I think these small properties, homestays, or B&Bs are absolutely perfect for them. Many B&Bs are located near forests, like some in Patkot, Dhela, or Kyari village, and this is very good news for them. They should actually promote this kind of tourism and bring in guests, and it's a positive development,” he added.

Saket Badola, Field Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), said, “Uttarakhand is known throughout the region for its natural beauty and the purity of its air. And we've observed that whenever the air quality deteriorates in nearby cities, especially in metropolitan areas, many people head to Uttarakhand to spend their holidays or simply to enjoy some quality time. The forests in the Corbett Tiger Reserve are excellent, and the air is very pure. Because of this, there is a significant movement of people towards that area.”

While many are happy about the movement of tourists in the state, some have raised concerns about the rising pollution and traffic.

“People moving away from Delhi should not end up increasing the AQI level here. The traffic congestion in Ramnagar, the heavy footfall on weekends, is causing complete traffic jams; you can't even move around. So, we need to be careful that Ramnagar doesn't end up like Delhi,” a hotelier said.

Local residents are also worried about the situation.

Yash, a resident of Dehradun, said that the city's air quality has been continuously deteriorating over the past few years.

“Deforestation is a major reason for this. A large number of trees have been cut down. When the AQI is above 200, elderly people have difficulty breathing when they go outside. They experience a burning sensation in their throats, and the problem worsens during the winter," he said.

According to another local resident, Rachit, “The biggest cause of pollution here is traffic. Additionally, forest fires in Uttarakhand also contribute to air pollution.”

According to locals, if concrete steps are not taken in time, there will be very little difference between the air quality of Dehradun and Delhi.

Experts are warning that the increasing pollution in hill towns could become a serious health challenge in the future.

Meanwhile, the smart LED displays installed in Dehradun are also under scrutiny. In many places, these displays are showing outdated information, with AQI figures that do not match the actual situation. This is causing confusion among the public, and local residents are expressing concern over this negligence.