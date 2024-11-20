Pollution: Schools in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara go online for classes 1 to 5

Jaipur: The administration of Khairthal-Tijara district in Rajasthan has announced that all schools will hold online classes for students of classes 1 to 5 for four days starting Wednesday in view of alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The order was issued by District Collector Kishore Kumar on Tuesday following the Supreme Court's directions to all states in the Delhi-NCR area to decide on conducting physical classes for students up to class 12 amid the dire situation.

Khairthal-Tijara, which was carved out of Alwar in August 2023, falls under the National Capital Region (NCR).

In his order, Kumar said all government and private schools in the district will suspend physical classes for students of classes 1 to 5 from November 20 to 23, or until further notice (whichever is earlier).

Teachers will hold online classes for students during this period, the order stated.

The order is only applicable to students, teachers are required to come to school to conduct online classes.