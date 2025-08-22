Polymer research centre at Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University inaugurated

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Mumbai-based Somaiya Vidyavihar University has set up a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Frontier Laboratories of Japan that will help in advancing polymer science research, interdisciplinary learning, and industry engagement in India.

The Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis (CoE-AnPy) at the university was inaugurated on Friday.

The facility will focus on addressing critical scientific and societal challenges related to natural and synthetic polymers, including sustainability, microplastics, and waste plastics management, the university said in a statement.

"The Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis is a key part of our vision to build world-class research facilities and foster international collaborations. With Frontier Laboratories, our students and faculty can now explore cutting-edge polymer research and tackle challenges like microplastics, while also strengthening industry and academic partnerships," University Vice-Chancellor Prof V N Rajasekharan Pillai said.

As part of the collaboration, researchers at the university will receive training from experts from Frontier Laboratories and Shimadzu India Pvt Ltd, which also includes a one-week programme at IIT Madras and three days of on-site instruction, ensuring students and faculty are fully equipped to leverage the advanced instrumentation for both research and teaching, said the statement.