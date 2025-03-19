Polytechnic ganja case: Two migrant workers held

Kochi, Mar 19 (PTI) Two migrant workers from West Bengal were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a recent ganja seizure from the men's hostel of a government polytechnic college in Kalamassery here.

The arrested were identified as Sohail Shaik (24) and Aehinta Mandal (26), who had been staying here as construction workers, police said on Wednesday.

They allegedly sold ganja to two former polytechnic students, who had been arrested recently in connection with the seizure of ganja from the hostel.

The police had been tracking the mobile phones of the accused ever since it received information that they had distributed the banned substance among students.

After getting the tip off, a police team nabbed the accused from a migrant labour camp in nearby Muvattupuzha, the added.

Last week, the police had arrested the prime accused in the case related to the seizure of two kgs of ganja and the subsequent arrest of five students during a raid at the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery.

Police had conducted a raid at the hostel based on a tip-off about large quantities of ganja being stored on campus ahead of the Holi celebrations. PTI LGK ROH