Pondicherry Central University postpones all exams due to Cyclone Ditwah

Puducherry: The Pondicherry Central University has announced that all exams scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed and a holiday was declared for all classes at the university because of Cyclone Ditwah which is heading towards the union territory coast.

A release from the Registrar of the University on Friday night said that the postponement of examinations and also cancellation of classes were due to a communication received from the Coast Guard about the cyclone and the heavy rains.

A revised date of the examinations would be announced in course of time, the release said.