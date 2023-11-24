Pondicherry University VC demits office on completion of tenure

Puducherry, Nov 24 (PTI) Gurmeet Singh, the Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University has demitted office after his tenure came to an end.

Singh handed over the charge to the senior most faculty in the University K Tharanikkarasu who would hold the post of Vice Chancellor as in charge, a release from the office of PRO of the University said on Friday.

Singh thanked all the staff, students and employees of the University for their cooperation during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the University.

Gurmeet Singh assumed the office of Vice Chancellor on November 29, 2017. He got an extension, which ended on Thursday.

The release said that the Executive Council of the University constituted a two-member committee at its meeting on November 22 to form a search panel for appointment of the new Vice Chancellor of the University as required under the provisions of the Pondicherry University Act. Steps were being taken to call for applications for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor, it added.

PTI COR ROH