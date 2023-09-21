Pondy administration to bear tuition fees of govt school students joining medical colleges

Puducherry, Sept 21 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday said the territorial administration would bear the full tuition fees payable by students from government schools joining the undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory, during the current academic year.

Addressing reporters here, the CM noted that students who had completed their school education in government run institutions and cleared the NEET examination are eligible for the scheme.

Students from government schools would be admitted under 10 percent quota of horizontal reservation in undergraduate medical courses here.

He further said his government would ask the colleges not to insist students to pay the tuition fees as it would be borne by the administration.

Students joining professional courses in the Union Territory are selected through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC).

Earlier this month, the Centre had approved the Puducherry government's proposal to implement the quota.

Meanwhile, Puducherry AIADMK convenor A Anbalagan told media that his party has been persuading the government to introduce the 10 percent reservation for students from government schools in medical education.

He thanked Rangasamy for introduction of the quota. PTI COR ROH