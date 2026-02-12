Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly on Thursday passed the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill through a voice vote, earmarking Rs 5,396 crores for the first five months of the next fiscal 2026-27 to ensure the government departments can meet their expenditure.

The bill was tabled by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

As the Union Territory is expected to go to assembly polls soon, no full-fledged budget could be passed in the House.

The assembly adjourned sine die after transacting scheduled business. The session lasted for two and half hours on Thursday.

Speaker R Selvam, who chaired the proceedings earlier referred to the passing of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar through an obituary reference.

The Speaker also referred to the death of former Judge of the Madras High Court David Annousamy (hailing from Union Territory of Puducherry).

All the members stood in silence for a couple of minutes in memory of the departed souls.

