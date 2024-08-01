Pondy Assembly condoles victims of Wayanad landslides

Puducherry, Aug 1 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly on Thursday mourned the death of several people in the landslides in Wayanad district in Kerala.

As soon as the proceedings began, Speaker R Selvam made an obituary reference to the tragedy and said the House expressed its grief and sorrow over the incident in which scores of people died.

The Speaker also made an obituary reference to the death of former BJP legislator A M Krishnamoorthy on April 13 and former AIADMK legislator of Puducherry K Anbalagan on April 19.

All the legislators observed silence for a couple of minutes in memory of the landslide victims and the two legislators in Puducherry. PTI COR ROH