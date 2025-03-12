Pondy CM announces proposal to hike funds under MLA Local Area Development scheme

Puducherry, Mar 12 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, presenting the budget for 2025-26 in the territorial assembly here on Wednesday, proposed to increase the annual allocation under the MLA Local Area Development scheme from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore.

The chief minister also stated that the government currently provides Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of BPL families and has proposed increasing this to Rs 2,500 from the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Detailing department-wise proposals, he announced that the Survey and Land Records Department would conduct large-scale mapping of Puducherry using drone technology with technical support from the Survey of India.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Survey of India, and upon completion of the digital drone survey, all land parcels will be assigned a unique identification number.

Rangasamy said the government has initiated several measures to control pollution, including the phased elimination of single-use plastics in Puducherry, integrating large-scale orange-category industries into a Continuous Online Emission/Effluent Monitoring System, and installing cloth bag vending machines in marketplaces.

Rangasamy also announced that the government plans to increase monthly assistance by Rs 500 for all beneficiaries under the old-age pension scheme operated by the Women and Child Development Department.

Students who have lost a parent and are studying in classes 1-5 in government and government-aided schools will receive Rs 2,000, those in classes 6-10 will receive Rs 3,000, and students in classes 11 and 12 will be provided Rs 4,000, he said.

Further, Rangasamy said the Green Mobility Policy will be announced soon to drive the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, accelerating Puducherry’s shift to eco-friendly transportation.

The policy includes subsidies for e-vehicle purchases and a 50 per cent concession on road tax for registered e-vehicles, he added.

The Department of Science, Technology, and Environment of the Puducherry government has proposed a Rs 1,433 crore project to strengthen coastal resilience and the economy with financial support from the World Bank, he said.

The five-year project has been submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs for approval, he added.

Rangasamy reaffirmed his government’s commitment to affordable higher education. He announced that financial assistance under the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Financial Assistance Scheme, currently available to students admitted through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) in medical, engineering, and nursing courses, will be extended to all government-quota courses from the next academic year.

During the chief minister’s address on Health and Family Welfare proposals, Independent MLA P R Siva from Tirunallar, Karaikal, interrupted the session and walked out after raising concerns over healthcare facilities in Karaikal.

After Rangasamy concluded his speech, Speaker R Selvam announced that Siva’s remarks had been expunged from the records.

