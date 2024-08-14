Pondy CM, Assembly Speaker greet Lt Governor on his birthday

Puducherry, Aug 14 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and other leaders greeted Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on his birthday on Wednesday.

Rangasamy, the territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and MLAs were among those who greeted the Lt Governor who turned 71.

The Speaker wished Kailashnathan on the floor of the House today and expressed greetings on his behalf and also on behalf of the Assembly.

The Chief Minister accompanied by ministers and legislators drove to Raj Nivas after attending the budget session of the Assembly and called on the Lt Governor to wish him.

Kailashnathan was sworn in as the Puducherry Lt Governor on August 7. PTI Cor SS