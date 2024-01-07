Pondy CM congratulates ISRO scientists as Aditya L1 satellite reaches destination

Puducherry, Jan 7 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the "historic success" of the scientists of ISRO in launching country's maiden solar exploration spacecraft Aditya L1.

In a release, the Chief Minister said that scientists in ISRO have scripted history by successfully placing the country's first solar exploratory spacecraft Aditya L1 into the final destination orbit.

The Aditya-L1 satellite on January 6 reached its destination -- the Lagrange point or the L1 point, about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth from where it will orbit the Sun and study it.

Rangasamy noted the development of science and technology has been stupendous in the country and the scientists at the ISRO have proved that the country`s capability is historic.

"I extend my wishes and congratulations to the team of scientists for their historic feat," he added. PTI COR ROH