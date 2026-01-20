Pondy CM congratulates Nitin Nabin on becoming BJP national president

Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on taking charge as the new national president of the BJP.

In his letter to Nitin Nabi, the CM said, "...your elevation reflects your dedication and leadership qualities which you have evinced during your political career." Rangasamy also expressed confidence that under Nibin's guidance, the NDA will continue to grow stronger and serve the people of India with commitment and integrity.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes for Nabin's continued success and a very fruitful tenure. PTI COR ROH