Pondy CM directs health officials to step up measures to keep dengue at bay

Puducherry, Sept 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday directed health officials to intensify steps to prevent the outbreak of dengue and other viral fevers in the Union Territory.

Addressing officials of the health department, the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC), municipal bodies and other wings of the administration here at a meeting, the chief Minister said fogging operations should be launched massively in all the areas. He said spraying of larvicide and fogging operations in all the 70,000 areas in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanamregions should be done on war footing "Keep the outbreak of dengue and other viral diseases at bay," he told the officials.

All the hospitals including the primary health centres and community health centres were stocked with the medicines, blood and other facilities to rise to any exigency, a release from office of the CM said.

Secretary to Health of Puducherry government M.Raju,officials of the VCRC and municipal bodies were asked to keep vigil on theground situation. PTI Cor ROH