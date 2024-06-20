Pondy CM greets President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday

Puducherry, Jun 20 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday.

A release from office of the Chief Minister said Rangasamy conveyed his heartiest greetings to the President on his and on behalf of the people of the union territory.

The CM said, "Your contribution to the development of the entire nation is commendable and inspires us." He wished her many more years of good health and a long life to serve the nation. PTI COR ROH