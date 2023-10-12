Pondy CM had decided to sack Priyanga for lack of performance, say LG, Speaker

Puducherry, Oct 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said ruling AINRC MLA S Chandira Priyanga had tendered resignation as minister recently after coming to know that Chief Minister N Rangasamy had decided to sack her for alleged lack of performance.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam also made similar remarks, saying Priyanga's 'deficient' performance led to the CM taking a call on axing her from the AINRC-BJP coalition cabinet.

Priyanga, legislator from Neduncadu reserved constituency denied allegations she did not perform well.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Soundararajan said the Chief Minister had recommended to her to drop Chandira Priyanga from the ministry in view of her "deficient functioning." The LG also said Priyanga could have flagged any grievances with her so that "I would have taken bold steps to ensure there was no room for any of the reasons she cited.

''...although there is no room for any of the grievances she had highlighted in her resignation letter." Chandira Priyanga, who handled the Transport and some other portfolios, had resigned on October 10 citing "political conspiracy, influence of money and gender bias." Speaker Selvam said on Thursday Rangasamy had decided to sack Chandira Priyanga "as she was found to be deficient in her performance as minister".

Selvam said that it was the prerogative of the CM to sack or induct anyone in his cabinet. The reasons pointed out by her to quit the cabinet "are not acceptable".

Meanwhile, Chandira Priyanga came out with a detailed statement highlighting the work she had done in all the departments, including Transport and Adi Dravidar Welfare that she was holding.

"I earned the praises of the Lt Governor at a function in Coimbatore recently in recognition of my performance", she said.

She added the CM had presented an award to the Labour Department, also held by her, during the Independence Day celebrations in August this year. PTI CORR SA