Pondy CM hails Centre's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani

Puducherry, Jan 4 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the Centre's decision to bestow the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna' on veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

In a release, welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy said, "Advani`s contributions for the development of the nation are monumental and historic." "Advani has demonstrated his simplicity, cleanliness and also probity in public life. Advani`s patriotism and dedication are indeed monumental," the CM said expressing his happiness over the news. PTI COR ROH