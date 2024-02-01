Pondy CM hails Centre's interim budget, says it takes nation on path of development

Puducherry Feb 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday hailed the Union government's interim budget for 2024-25 "as a key to taking the nation on the path of development".

Welcoming the various measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief minister in a release here said that the budget highlighted the proof that the NDA government at the Centre was "a people centric administration" and, more specifically, to ameliorate the lot of women, farmers, the poorer sections and the youth.

"The measures unveiled in the interim budget to promote solar energy, to set up a commission for the establishment of medical colleges throughout the country, to promote spiritual tourism and also to encourage women self help groups among others are positive proof of the Centre's commitment to promote the wellbeing of various sections of people," he said.

"The budget is thus a key to taking the nation on the path of development and I am extremely thankful to the Union Finance Minister for presenting a positive budget which enjoyed the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the chief minister said.

The announcement that there would be no change in the direct tax structures like Income Tax is also laudable, he said. PTI COR KH