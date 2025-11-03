Pondy CM hails Indian women's cricket team after World Cup win

Puducherry, Nov 3 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the ICC Women's World Cup against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

In his message, the Chief Minister praised the team's display of dedication, hard work, unity and persistent efforts.

"The players are now the pride of the nation. This superb victory has given a new hope and encouragement for all women in the country. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the players and also those who trained them to establish the historic and epoch making victory," he said. PTI COR ROH