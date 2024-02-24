Pondy CM pays homage to J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Advertisment
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy (File image)

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tributes to AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa here on the occasion of her 76th birth anniversary.

Rangasamy, Speaker of the territorial assembly R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Ministers and legislators of Puducherry were among those who paid floral tributes to the former Tamil Nadu CM on the precincts of the Assembly here.

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of the AIADMK A Anbalagan led party men to pay floral tributes at the statue of Jayalalithaa in the party headquarters here.

