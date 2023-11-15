Pondy CM Rangasamy condoles death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sankaraiah

Puducherry, Nov 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of the freedom fighter and veteran CPI(Marxist) leader N Sankaraiah.

A founding member of the CPI(M), 'comrade' Sankaraiah breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai today. He was 101.

He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

In a message, the Puducherry chief minister said Sankaraiah was a powerful champion of the rights of the working class.

"Sankaraiah fought for the rights of the working class relentlessly and his leadership was a role model for all those engaged in public life," Rangasamy said, expressing his grief over the passing away of the leader.

"I convey my condolences to the members of the movement that the late leader had guided and also to the members of the bereaved family," the chief minister said. adding that he was praying to the Almighty for the peaceful rest of the soul. PTI COR KH