Pondy CM Rangasamy greets Amit Shah on birthday

Puducherry, Oct 22 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 61st birthday.

Rangasamy, heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here, sent his warmest greetings and wishes on his and on behalf of the people of Puducherry to Shah on his birthday, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"May the Almighty bless you with a long life and good health to make Bharath a safe and stronger nation," the Chief Minister stated in his message to the Home Minister. PTI COR KH