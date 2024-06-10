Pondy CM Rangasamy greets PM Modi on his third term

Puducherry, June 10 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday wished Narendra Modi after he was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "the hat trick scored by Narendra Modi is proof of his earning the faith and respect of the people for his objective and broad policies to promote the welfare of the people." Rangasamy, who is the founder of AINRC here, has said the country would witness continued development in health, education, agriculture, women's welfare and economy under the leadership of Modi.

"I wish him on my behalf and that of the people of Puducherry for his historic and resounding victory to form the NDA government for the third successive term," he added. PTI COR ROH