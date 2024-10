Puducherry, Oct 22 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Tuesday.

In his message to Shah, the CM said he was "happy to convey heartiest greetings and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birth day on behalf of the people of Puducherry and on behalf of myself." Rangasamy also said he wished that the "Almighty bless you with many more years of good health and strength to serve the nation.

