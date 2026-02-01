Pondy CM Rangasamy hails Union budget as 'most progressive, development oriented'

Puducherry, Feb 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "most progressive and development oriented".

Rangasamy, heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the Union Territory, said that the budget "is most progressive and focusses on every sector of development".

"The development of the country's economy, employment opportunities, promotion of development of women and opportunities for them and industrial development across the nation have gained importance in the budget," he said in a release.

Rangasamy said the long perspective plan and comprehensive and inclusive nature of the budget would ensure development of the nation.

The importance given to infrastructure, health sector, tourism, promotion of enterprises by women and also proposals to establish mega textile parks were proof of down-to-earth approach for all round development, he added.

Rangasamy also said that the proposal to establish five regional medical hubs and institutions would bring in development of basic requirements in the health sector.

The budget, on the whole, "is laudable and will take the country's economy forward and on the path of development," he said. PTI COR KH