Pondy CM Rangasamy turns 75, wishes pour in from leaders

Puducherry, Aug 4 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy turned 75 on Monday, and wishes poured in from a host of national and regional leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said the Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan called on Rangasamy at his residence and greeted him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Kiran Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam were among those who extended greetings to the Chief Minister, an official source said.

The town's thoroughfares were decked up with banners celebrating the occasion.

Free food was distributed at various centres by the AINRC party leaders to mark the birthday of Rangasamy. PTI COR ROH